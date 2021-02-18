Left Menu

Rally in mining stocks helps Europe shake off earnings gloom

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:53 IST
European shares rose on Thursday as mining stocks tracked a jump in commodity prices and helped outweigh the impact from a clutch of disappointing earnings reports from companies including Airbus and Orange.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2% by 0815 GMT, with miners jumping 2.0% as copper prices jumped on Thursday to their highest in nearly a decade. Technology, energy and auto stocks were also among the biggest gainers in early trading, rising between 0.7% and 1.3%.

Meanwhile, planemaker Airbus fell 3.1% as it posted an annual loss and withheld a dividend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Orange, France's biggest telecoms group, lost 4.3% after reporting a drop in core operating profit in the fourth quarter.

