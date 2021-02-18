Left Menu

Buddhism, bollywood, business can expand people-to-people engagement between India, Singapore: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:21 IST
Buddhism, bollywood, business can expand people-to-people engagement between India, Singapore: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said three 'Bs' - Buddhism, Bollywood and Business - can help expand people to people engagement and strengthen economic ties between India and Singapore.

He said education and skill development can be taken up as pillars where both the sides can work together and learn from Singapore's experience.

''I look at expanding the Singapore-India ties resting on a greater degree of people-to-people engagement and I think that can rest on 3 'Bs'. The 3 'Bs' that I think can expand our people to people engagement are - Budhism, Bollywood and Business,'' he said while addressing India-Singapore CEO Forum.

He added that in the post-COVID period, ''I would like to invite all of you and experience Buddhism, enjoy bollywood and engage in business in India''.

The minister also suggested two areas for enhancing cooperation and that includes ways to promote women entrepreneurship.

''Can we look at that engagement being taken forward to help us understand what Singapore does to promote women entrepreneurs and whether we can pull out a leaf or two from your own experiences,'' he suggested.PTI RR SHWSHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5 PM.

MDS2 PD-TAMILISAI-LT GOVERNOR Telangana Governor sworn in as Pondy Lt Governor Puducherry Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan,who was given additional charge of Puducherry, was sworn inas Lt Governor of the Union Territory.MDS3 PD-VI...

ISMA says OMCs in some states not lifting ethanol; hopes early solution

The Indian Sugar Mills Association ISMA on Thursday said oil marketing companies OMCs in some states do not seem to be fully geared up to take more quantity of ethanol, and sugar mills expect early solution to this problem.On exports, the i...

FOCUS-How Amsterdam is stealing a march on rivals as Brexit trading hub

All the talk was of Frankfurt or Paris luring Londons financial business as Britain peeled away from the EU. Yet it is Amsterdam that is proving the most visible early winner. Data last week showed the Dutch capital had displaced London as ...

SC seeks response from Centre, ECI on a plea seeking voting rights for those stationed outside their constituency

Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Union of India UoI and Election Commission of India ECI on a petition seeking a direction to take steps to ensure access to voting to registered voters who are stationed outside the constituenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021