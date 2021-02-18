Buddhism, bollywood, business can expand people-to-people engagement between India, Singapore: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said three 'Bs' - Buddhism, Bollywood and Business - can help expand people to people engagement and strengthen economic ties between India and Singapore.

He said education and skill development can be taken up as pillars where both the sides can work together and learn from Singapore's experience.

''I look at expanding the Singapore-India ties resting on a greater degree of people-to-people engagement and I think that can rest on 3 'Bs'. The 3 'Bs' that I think can expand our people to people engagement are - Budhism, Bollywood and Business,'' he said while addressing India-Singapore CEO Forum.

He added that in the post-COVID period, ''I would like to invite all of you and experience Buddhism, enjoy bollywood and engage in business in India''.

The minister also suggested two areas for enhancing cooperation and that includes ways to promote women entrepreneurship.

''Can we look at that engagement being taken forward to help us understand what Singapore does to promote women entrepreneurs and whether we can pull out a leaf or two from your own experiences,'' he suggested.PTI RR SHWSHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)