Ghazipur: Local BJP leader, two sisters killed in road accidents
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:44 IST
Local BJP leader Gulbadan Dube (45) was travelling on his motorcycle on Wednesday evening when he was hit by a pickup van near Chataipara under the Nonhara police station area, police said, adding that he died on the spot. The pickup van driver has been nabbed, police said. In another accident, Hema Yadav (17) and Diksha Yadav (16) were killed when the bicycle on which they were going was hit by a tractor near Badagaon village under the Sadat police station area on Wednesday, police said, adding that the driver escaped with the vehicle. The bodies have been sent for a postmortem-examination, police added.
