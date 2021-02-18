Left Menu

Libas Consumer Products Ltd. enters FMCG segment

NSE listed Libas Consumer Products Ltd. (earlier Libas Designs Ltd.), engaged into contemporary and ethnic men's and women's wear, wear apparel, jewelry, etc. and a Leading fashion brand Riyaz Gangji Libas has entered FMCG segment with its first consumer product 'rock salt' whereby it supplies to the top salt companies in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:18 IST
Riyaz Gangji: Wholetime Director. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): NSE listed Libas Consumer Products Ltd. (earlier Libas Designs Ltd.), engaged into contemporary and ethnic men's and women's wear, wear apparel, jewelry, etc. and a leading fashion brand Riyaz Gangji Libas has entered FMCG segment with its first consumer product 'rock salt' whereby it supplies to the top salt companies in India. As per the company's announcement on NSE, the board is scheduled to meet on February 19, to consider and approve the declaration of Bonus Issue of shares and other related matters.

Its brand, Gangji salt is synonymous with top rock salt buyers in India, company manufactures and sells almost 3000 mt a month processing and packaging at its ultra-modern state-of-art manufacturing unit at Bharuch. The company also has tied up with the top 15000 organic farmers to produce and package flourishing organic products for export and local market with consumer habits changing and focus being on healthy nutritious products this seems the right way says MD Reshma Gangji and CEO Ravish Gujral.

Libas had recently entered into a joint venture agreement with Goat33, a company incorporated by Kenneth "Flex" Wheeler, an International Award Winner Athlete, to manufacture, distribute, and sale of custom suits designed and fitted for individuals with athletic personality. Libas consumer products Limited specializes in contemporary and ethnic men's and women's wear, wearing apparel, jewelry, and other related items in India and is one of the largest suppliers of uniforms in the Middle East. The Company has a pan-India presence. Getting a great fitting suit isn't always easy. Fit is one of the most common problems men face when they shop for suits. To overcome these common fit problems for different body types, Libas is venturing into a new geography with a more niche segment to solve the problems which many athletes face. We believe that an athletic physique shouldn't be prevented anymore from dressing well.

Riyaz Gangji, Wholetime Director said, "Stepping out of the continent with designs for Flex Wheeler, we're now gonna be onboard designing an exclusive range for international athletes and Hollywood personalities." Flex Wheeler Fashion is the venture for giving a custom evening dressing speak for the sportsmen as that will speak for their unique body structure - both in terms of fit and style. Kenneth Wheeler hails from Fresno, California, is a legendary four times winner of the Arnold Classic Champion - and International Bodybuilding Competition. He is known as "one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time", "The Sultan of Symmetry", Ironman Pro Winner, and many more for his remarkable flexibility. Along with the launch of his nutrition line, he will be launching the custom-fitted suits.

Any well-cut made-to-measure suit starts with good measurements as it's the foundation for a great outfit, so a special software and website have been developed to input their measures. Flex Wheeler said, "Flex Wheeler Fashion will be worn by the world. We are coming up with a custom suit line to suit your personality and taste." Libas has entered into a five-year contract manufacturing agreement with a 40 percent share in profits. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

