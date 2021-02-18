Left Menu

IT dept detects undisclosed income of over Rs 160 cr after raids on Andhra firm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:31 IST
IT dept detects undisclosed income of over Rs 160 cr after raids on Andhra firm

The Income Tax Department detected undisclosed income of over Rs 160 crore after it raided an Andhra Pradesh-based company engaged in financing and distribution of films and some other businesses, the CBDT said on Thursday.

The searches were conducted on January 28 at 21 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana against the Eluru-based company.

''The highlight of the search action is the seizure of such a huge amount of cash and gold in mofussil stations like Eluru and Rajamahendravaram,'' the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement.

''In total, the search has resulted in detection of incriminating evidence relating to undisclosed financial transactions of Rs 161 crore from financial year 2016-17 to 2019-20, taxable in the hands of both the transacted parties,'' it said.

It added that Rs 14.26 crore cash, gold jewellery, bullion and silver valued at Rs 3.42 crore were also seized.

''During the course of the search operation, hand-written books, agreements and loose sheets depicting undisclosed cash transactions were seized,'' the statement said.

''The group is lending huge amounts in cash and collecting interest for the same in cash, which are undisclosed,'' it said.

The CBDT said certain entries totalling Rs 13 crore that were deleted from the cloud data were recovered.

''A major suppression of income from distribution of films and running theatres has also been observed. The group is also accepting cash over and above the registration value in sale of plots,'' it said.

Besides financing and distribution of films, the company searched is involved in aquaculture, real estate and money lending, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers stage nationwide 'rail roko', railways says negligible impact

Agitating farmer groups on Thursday held a four-hour nationwide rail roko agitation with the railways saying there was negligible impact on services though some trains were stopped by officials at stations as a precautionary measure.In Punj...

Bosnian villagers cheer as NASA attempts to land on namesake lake on Mars

Schoolchildren in the Bosnian village of Jezero waited with great excitement for an attempt by NASA on Thursday to land on an ancient lake bed on Mars which is named after their tiny hometown. NASAs Mars rover Perseverance, the most advance...

Blinken tells Ghani U.S. supports Afghanistan peace process -statement

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Wednesday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani an ongoing review of U.S. strategy in Afghanistan, with the top American diplomat reiterating support for the peace process, the State Departme...

COVID-19: Rajasthan to hold mop-up vaccination round on Feb 19

A mop-up vaccination round will be conducted in Rajasthan on Friday for health and frontline workers who have not been inoculated against COVID-19 so far.Health Minister Raghu Sharma said health and frontline workers can visit any of the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021