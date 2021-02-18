Left Menu

Farmers stage nationwide 'rail roko', railways says negligible impact

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:43 IST
Farmers stage nationwide 'rail roko', railways says negligible impact
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel

Agitating farmer groups on Thursday held a four-hour nationwide 'rail roko' agitation with the railways saying there was negligible impact on services though some trains were stopped by officials at stations as a precautionary measure.

In Punjab and Haryana, farmers at several places squatted on railway tracks which led to disruption in normal movement of trains on some routes.

Protests were also staged at some places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka in response to the call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions which is spearheading the agitation against the three farm laws.

However, in many states, it was a low-key affair. The SKM called the blockade ''peaceful and successful''.

In a statement, it claimed trains were stopped between 12 pm and 4 pm at ''hundreds of locations'' across the country.

''Anger among farmers is intensifying and the central government will have to repeal the laws,'' it said.

The All India Kisan Sabha also claimed the agitation received ''massive response across the country'', adding some activists were arrested in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana.

''The massive success of the rail roko struggle is a warning to the Modi government. The farmers across the country have expressed their determination to continue the struggle till the demands are met with,'' the Sabha said in a statement. A railway spokesperson said the agitation passed off without any untoward incident and there was negligible or minimal impact on running of the trains across the country. Trains began running normally across the country within an hour after the blockade ended, he said.

Earlier, around 25 trains were regulated by the Railways due to the agitation.

''Majority of the zones have reported not a single case of any stoppage of train by the agitators. Few trains were stopped in some areas of some Railway zones but now train operation is normal and trains are being operated smoothly. While dealing with the Rail roko agitation, utmost patience was exercised by all concerned,'' he said. The railways deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Farmer groups congregated in Haryana's Ambala, Kurukshetra and Charkhi Dadri railway stations, according to officials. In Kurukshetra, some protesters climbed atop the Gita Jayanti Express train, which was stationary at that time, resulting in some delay. In Punjab, protesters sat on tracks at many places on the Delhi-Ludhiana-Amritsar railway route, officials said. Farmers also blocked the Jalandhar Cantt-Jammu railway track in Jalandhar and besides a rail track in Mohali district, they said.

The Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways decided to halt trains at stations so that passengers face less inconvenience during the 'rail roko' protest.

In Rajasthan, officials said that the Rewari-Sri Ganganagar special train was the only train cancelled due to the agitation, while few others were delayed.

In West Bengal too, stray incidents were reported across the state with little or no effect on rail services. In Maharashtra, members of several organisations and workers of political parties,including Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Janata Dal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), also took part in the rail roko agitation at the Pune railway station, labour welfare activist Nitin Pawar said.

The protesters blocked the Koyna Express and shouted slogans by standing in front of trains, he said.

At least 12 people were detained at Lasur station, around 40 km from Aurangabad, an official said.

''The Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi train was stopped at the station for around 30 minutes. We have detained around 12 agitators and further probe is underway,'' the official from the railway police said.

In Bengaluru, the protest was low-key but there was a good turnout of protesters in Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere. In Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere, some protesters were arrested, sources said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No decision on any NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, Stoltenberg says

NATO defence ministers made no decision on whether or when to pull out of Afghanistan at a meeting on Thursday, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the allies faced a dilemma as violence increases again. After two decades o...

Blinken tells Ghani U.S. supports Afghanistan peace process -statement

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Wednesday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani an ongoing review of U.S. strategy in Afghanistan, with the top American diplomat reiterating support for the peace process, the State Departme...

Cricket-Morris breaks auction record, Vivo back as IPL title sponsor

South African all-rounder Chris Morris became Indian Premier Leagues IPL most expensive buy in the players auction on Thursday, while Chinas Vivo returned as the title sponsor of the eight-team tournament. Six players, including three Austr...

China says disengagement of Chinese, Indian troops in eastern Ladakh going on smoothly

China on Thursday said the disengagement process of the Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the eastern Ladakh border was progressing smoothly and expressed hope that both sides will make concerted efforts to achieve the goal.On February...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021