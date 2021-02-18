Left Menu

Lithuania's locked-down ballet and opera take to TikTok

On Thursday, five ballerinas in tutus danced on the main national opera stage in front of around 1,000 empty seats, filming a TikTok "silhouette" video which involved dancing through five standalone door frames. "Our advantage is that we can do simple things of very high quality.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:59 IST
Lithuania's locked-down ballet and opera take to TikTok
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Lithuania's national opera and ballet theatre has turned to TikTok to reach audiences during lockdown, attracting millions of views to a performance of a sea shanty by its singers.

The 59-second clip, featuring singers performing in the opera foyer, was watched 2.4 million times on the social network site since it was posted on Feb. 7. "Our secret is simple - we got lucky," said Gediminas Seduikis, a director at the theatre.

"We fired an email to all our singers with the idea, and some of them showed up at the agreed time to sing," said Seduikis. "That someone else liked the result is pure luck." All public performances at the theatre have been cancelled since October, amid a lockdown designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the nation of 2.7 million people.

The theatre, which usually gets about 150,000 visitors per year, wants to extend its lucky streak. On Thursday, five ballerinas in tutus danced on the main national opera stage in front of around 1,000 empty seats, filming a TikTok "silhouette" video which involved dancing through five standalone door frames.

"Our advantage is that we can do simple things of very high quality. Many similar TikTok videos are filmed in a toilet. And here we are, on a national opera stage, with five megastar ballerinas, 60 kilowatts of lighting and all the professional staff," said Seduikis. The towering stage backdrop was draped in white cloth which was then illuminated in different colours from lights above.

Seduikis filmed 10 takes of the dance performance, consulting with a choreographer who guided the dancers. "It's opera competing against ballet. Everyone can't wait to see who gets more views," said Jonas Sakalauskas, general manager of the theatre. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca vaccine 'highly effective', German regulator says

Germanys vaccine regulator said on Thursday AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective and reactions to it are short-lived, issuing a message of reassurance after some essential workers refused the shot. Health authorities in some Eu...

US, Europeans urge Iran to keep allowing nuclear inspections

Top European and U.S. officials are urging Iran to keep allowing United Nations nuclear inspections to salvage a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers and to cool global tensions over Irans atomic ambitions.The foreign ministers of Fran...

NBA-All-Star Game to go ahead amid COVID-19 pandemic

The NBA will hold the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7 despite a number of top players expressing concerns about staging an exhibition game amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday. The NBA will arrange private travel for All...

No decision on any NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, Stoltenberg says

NATO defence ministers at a meeting on Thursday made no decision on whether or when to pull out of Afghanistan, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the allies faced a dilemma as violence increases again. After two decades o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021