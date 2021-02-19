Left Menu

Ford recalling 153,000 vehicles in U.S., Canada that could have faulty inflators

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 04:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 04:24 IST
Ford recalling 153,000 vehicles in U.S., Canada that could have faulty inflators

Ford Motor Co is recalling 153,000 older trucks that may have had obsolete Takata air bag modules installed in collision and theft repairs after the Takata recall was completed, the automaker said on Thursday.

The second largest U.S. automaker identified 144,340 U.S. 2004-06 Ford Ranger trucks and about 8,800 in Canada that could have obsolete Takata parts. Ford said it could not locate 45 inflators that could have been installed and was recalling all of the vehicles "at the request of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration."

