Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 19

- The UK government will formally launch an 800 million pound ($1.12 billion) agency to back "high-risk, high-reward" scientific research on Friday. - The European Central Bank squashed Deutsche Bank AG's plans to increase its bonus pool by more than a third after the German bank posted a small profit for the first time in six years.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 06:41 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Sunak delays business rates review until autumn https://on.ft.com/2OUHNat - Robinhood chief apologises over GameStop affair https://on.ft.com/37rqrZc

- UK to launch £800 million science research agency https://on.ft.com/2M3pxdH - ECB squashes Deutsche Bank plans to raise bonus pool by a third https://on.ft.com/3bgvOeN

Overview - UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce on Friday a delay in the review of business rates until late this year.

- Online trading platform Robinhood's chief executive, Vlad Tenev, apologised for his company's role in the frenzy over trading in GameStop Corp shares, during a hearing in Washington. - The UK government will formally launch an 800 million pound ($1.12 billion) agency to back "high-risk, high-reward" scientific research on Friday.

- The European Central Bank squashed Deutsche Bank AG's plans to increase its bonus pool by more than a third after the German bank posted a small profit for the first time in six years. ($1 = 0.7156 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal

The Biden administration said Friday its ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, in a sharp repudiation of former President Donald Trumps maximum pressure campaign that sought to isolate ...

U.S. says ready for talks with Iran to revive nuclear deal

The United States on Thursday said it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, seeking to revive a deal that Washington itself abandoned nearly t...

Harris taps growing political power of women lawmakers to promote U.S. COVID-19 relief

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with female Democratic lawmakers and activists on Thursday to boost support for the White Houses 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, highlighting the growing political power of women in Congress. The vir...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Sunak delays business rates review until autumn httpson.ft.com2OUHNat - Robinhood chief apolo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021