Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Friday fell by Rs 30 to Rs 6,550 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April eased by Rs 30, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 6,550 per quintal in 2,935 lots.

For May delivery, the price decreased by Rs 34, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 6,590 per quintal in 105 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices here.

