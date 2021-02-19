Russian aviation agency cannot confirm Egypt flights to resume
Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said on Friday it could not confirm that flights to Egypt's resort towns were set to resume in March, following comments made by its Egyptian counterpart.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:15 IST
Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said on Friday it could not confirm that flights to Egypt's resort towns were set to resume in March, following comments made by its Egyptian counterpart. On Thursday the head of Egypt's civil aviation authority told Reuters that direct flights from Russia to the Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada would resume next month after a hiatus of more than five years.
Ashraf Noweir, Egypt's civil aviation chief, said Russia's Nordwind Airlines has submitted a request to start flights to both resort towns starting on March 28. Flights from Russia to the two popular tourist destinations were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.
