Herbalife Nutrition & Virat Kohli Renew Partnership

Virat Kohli will work with Herbalife Nutrition to promote its Healthy Active Lifestyle philosophy Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Herbalife Nutrition, the global leader in nutrition announced the renewal of contract with Indian cricketer and Captain of the India national team Virat Kohli, for the year 2021.

Virat Kohli will work with Herbalife Nutrition to promote its Healthy Active Lifestyle philosophy Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Herbalife Nutrition, the global leader in nutrition announced the renewal of contract with Indian cricketer and Captain of the India national team Virat Kohli, for the year 2021. Herbalife Nutrition will continue to work closely with Kohli to promote nutrition and wellness as a basis for high quality sports performance. Herbalife Nutrition is a leader in developing scientifically researched products that fuel optimum athletic performance. The company continues to work towards promoting good health and nutrition in all the communities in which it is present. Speaking about the announcement, the cricket sensation said, “I am extremely excited to continue my association with Herbalife Nutrition. The company has an incredible range of science backed products and strongly syncs with my belief that a Healthy Active Lifestyle is a great foundation to overall wellbeing. I look forward to the impact we will make together to Build it Better.” Commenting on the development, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and India Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, said, “Herbalife Nutrition is proud to renew our association with Virat Kohli. He believes in our global philosophy to Build it Better for our communities and markets and we are proud to share a strong commitment to health and nutrition as a cornerstone to high impact performance.” Herbalife Nutrition will also support the Athlete Development Programme (ADP), at the Virat Kohli Foundation in its quest to support the training, coaching, competition, fitness and nutrition of budding sportspeople. About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world. For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com. Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.

