Left Menu

7 killed in road crash in UP's Mathura

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:39 IST
7 killed in road crash in UP's Mathura

Seven people were killed in a collision between an oil tanker and a car on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district of western Uttar Pradesh, police officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Tuesday near Bajna cut on the Yamuna Expressway in Naujheel police station area of the district, Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Grover said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took note of the road crash and has condoled the demise of the people. ''An oil tanker going towards Noida went out of control and crossed over on the other side of the expressway, where it collided with a speeding Toyota Innova car,'' Grover said ''Seven car passengers, including two women and five men, were killed in the crash,'' he added.

Grover said senior officials had rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue and relief operation, following which the bodies were sent for post mortem.

Normal traffic was restored on the route after the damaged vehicles were cleared of the expressway and the oil spillage from the tanker has also been cleaned by the Fire Department. ''Officials from the nearby oil refinery were also called in to inspect the situation for any preventive action,'' he added.

The family members of the victims have been contacted and informed about the incident, he said.

Adityanath on Wednesday took to Twitter to condole the loss of lives to the bereaved families.

''Administrative officials have been instructed to provide all possible relief to the victims by staying at the incident spot and providing proper treatment to the injured,'' he tweeted. Some people injured in the collision are undergoing treatment at hospital, according to the local police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Pharmaceuticals

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Production Linked Incentive PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals over a period of Financial Year 2020-21 to 2028-29.The Scheme will benefit domestic manufacture...

India dispatches first batch of six lakh COVID vaccine doses to Ghana

India on Wednesday dispatched the first batch of six lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to the African country of Ghana under the COVAX facility in collaboration with the UNICEF, which aims to cover 92 countries under the initiative.The doses are ...

North-South row: Adityanath accuses Rahul Gandhi of playing divisive politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi over a recent speech comparing politics in north and south India and said that the opposition leader was playing divisive politics.I ...

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife $7,700 for five years of housework

A Chinese court has ordered a man to pay his former wife 50,000 yuan 7,700 as compensation for housework she did during their five-year marriage, state media reported on Wednesday. Under a landmark civil code that seeks to better protect th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021