7 killed in road crash in UP's Mathura

Seven people were killed in a collision between an oil tanker and a car on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district of western Uttar Pradesh, police officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Tuesday near Bajna cut on the Yamuna Expressway in Naujheel police station area of the district, Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Grover said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took note of the road crash and has condoled the demise of the people. ''An oil tanker going towards Noida went out of control and crossed over on the other side of the expressway, where it collided with a speeding Toyota Innova car,'' Grover said ''Seven car passengers, including two women and five men, were killed in the crash,'' he added.

Grover said senior officials had rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue and relief operation, following which the bodies were sent for post mortem.

Normal traffic was restored on the route after the damaged vehicles were cleared of the expressway and the oil spillage from the tanker has also been cleaned by the Fire Department. ''Officials from the nearby oil refinery were also called in to inspect the situation for any preventive action,'' he added.

The family members of the victims have been contacted and informed about the incident, he said.

Adityanath on Wednesday took to Twitter to condole the loss of lives to the bereaved families.

''Administrative officials have been instructed to provide all possible relief to the victims by staying at the incident spot and providing proper treatment to the injured,'' he tweeted. Some people injured in the collision are undergoing treatment at hospital, according to the local police.

