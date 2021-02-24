Left Menu

ADB | Manila | Updated: 24-02-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 15:13 IST
ADB appoints Bruno Carrasco as DG of Sustainable Development and Climate Change
Mr Carrasco has worked at ADB for more than 23 years and has served in countries across all of its regional departments. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Bruno Carrasco as Director-General and concurrently Chief Compliance Officer of its Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department, effective immediately.

Mr Carrasco will lead ADB-wide knowledge and innovation work in all thematic and sector operation areas, establish sector and thematic policies and strategies, and ensure compliance with environmental and social safeguards policies. He will also oversee the administration of trust funds and global funding initiatives.

"ADB's knowledge contributions and advisory support to our members are more important than ever as the region maps a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mr Carrasco. "ADB has a crucial role in providing leadership and innovation to ensure the recovery is green and inclusive and sets a platform for resilient growth and development."

Mr Carrasco has worked at ADB for more than 23 years and has served in countries across all of its regional departments. An expert in governance, public sector management, and economics, he was most recently Chief of ADB's Governance Thematic Group, where he defined and sharpened ADB's work on domestic resource mobilization, infrastructure governance, state-owned enterprise reforms, and fiscal decentralization. Mr Carrasco has also worked at the United Nations Office for Project Services, the United Nations Development Program, and the European Central Bank.

Mr Carrasco, a national of Spain, holds a doctorate degree in economics from the University of Essex, a master's degree in economics from the University of British Columbia, and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Montreal.

