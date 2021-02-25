Left Menu

AbhiBus to offer bus ticket booking facility on IRCTC platform

IRCTC tie-up with AbhiBus will help it in reaching out to the millions of travellers with the most exhaustive bus inventory available online for bridging not just the first and last mile connectivity gaps, but also provide an alternative travel option in case of train unavailability, it said.The various state Roadways Transport Corporations and private bus operators fleet will let the users choose from over 100,000 routes, IRCTC said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:49 IST
AbhiBus to offer bus ticket booking facility on IRCTC platform
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Online e-ticketing platform AbhiBus on Thursday announced its partnership with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to provide bus ticket facility to the latter's customers. The move will enable IRCTC get the bus inventory across 1,00,000 bus routes and its customers the option to book AC/ non-AC tickets/ buses as per their requirement, a release said. IRCTC enables over nine lakh train tickets every day, while AbhiBus has catered to over 45 million customers till date since the launch of online passenger reservation system before launching the e-ticketing platform - Abhibus.com and its mobile apps, said the release. With this collaboration, IRCTC plans to ease travel booking for its customers wherein if they find train tickets in waiting list, they can quickly refer to bus availability without hopping from one platform to another, giving the travelers a hassle-free booking experience, it said. ''The partnership with IRCTC will allow AbhiBus to grow exponentially, while IRCTC customers will have hassle free and immediate access to India's largest online bus inventory with innovative payment and promotional options to take care of their first mile, last mile and alternate connectivity choices,'' said Shashanka Koona, Chief Commercial Officer, AbhiBus. Currently, with its tie-ups with various state transport corporations, AbhiBus has consistently clocked over 30,000 bookings per day, over the last three months, said the release. ''IRCTC tie-up with AbhiBus will help it in reaching out to the millions of travelers with the most exhaustive bus inventory available online for bridging not just the first and last mile connectivity gaps, but also provide an alternative travel option in case of train unavailability,'' it said.

The various state Roadways Transport Corporations and private bus operators' fleet will let the users choose from over 100,000 routes, IRCTC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey condemns "coup attempt" in Armenia

Turkeys foreign minister strongly condemned what he called a coup attempt against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and said it was unacceptable that the military had called for the resignation of a democratically elected leader.We ar...

Modi targets Rahul over his 'north-south' remarks, lashes out

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent north-south remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged the partys policy was to divide, lie and rule. Not mincing words, he said the Congress culture of feudal politics, d...

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management celebrates 26th Foundation Day

New Delhi India, February 25 ANINewsVoir Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management LBSIM Dwarka Delhi celebrated its 26th Foundation Day at its college premises. The event was highlighted with the gracious presence of Gurcharan Das Author...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL43 INDOPAK-2NDLD MILITARY India, Pakistan agree to follow all ceasefire pacts New Delhi India and Pakistan have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021