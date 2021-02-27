Left Menu

COVID-19: CSIR-IICT played key role in developing adjuvant for Covaxin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 00:47 IST
COVID-19: CSIR-IICT played key role in developing adjuvant for Covaxin

The process technology developed by the Council Of Scientific and Industrial Research–Indian Institute Of Chemical Technology for the agonist molecule is playing an important role in the production of adjuvant for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, the CSIR said on Friday.

''The vaccine is formulated with Algel-IMDG, which contains chemisorbed TLR7/8 agonist onto aluminium hydroxide gel to generate the requisite type of immune responses,'' the CSIR said in a statement.

Owing to the significant role played by TLR7/8 agonist molecule in the performance of a vaccine, CSIR constituent lab, IICT based in Hyderabad, was approached by Bharat Biotech to develop the synthetic route for the agonist molecule with indigenous chemicals at an affordable price and with highest purity. This agonist molecule has aided in scaling up the production of the adjuvant, the statement added.

The project, which was spearheaded by Chandrasekhar, the director, and Raji Reddy, senior scientist from IICT, has been completed in four months, the CSIR said.

Also, a CSIR-IICT team lead by Mohana Krishna Mudiam, the senior principal scientist and professor (AcCSIR), played a key role in the development of analytical method for testing TLR7/8 agonist molecule and its method validation procedures through NABL accredited lab, it added.

''The process technology developed by CSIR-IICT for the agonist molecule is playing an important role in the production of adjuvant for COVAXIN,'' the statement quoting Krishna Ella, the chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was ch...

In Texas, Biden brings empathy and White House security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

Czech government tightens lockdown, limits movement to fight COVID surge

The Czech government announced on Friday strict new restrictions limiting peoples movement over the next three weeks and tightening shop and school closures in a bid to slow a fast spread of COVID-19 infections. The country of 10.7 million,...

QUOTES-World reacts to U.S. report on Khashoggi killing

The world reacted to the release on Friday of a U.S. intelligence assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal KhashoggiOFFICE OF U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021