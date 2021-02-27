Left Menu

Soccer-Roma shelve plans for long-delayed stadium project

Serie A club AS Roma have cancelled plans to build a new stadium in the south of the Italian capital, saying the much delayed project was no longer economically viable.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-02-2021 02:53 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 02:40 IST
Soccer-Roma shelve plans for long-delayed stadium project
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Serie A club AS Roma have cancelled plans to build a new stadium in the south of the Italian capital, saying the much delayed project was no longer economically viable. Roma first unveiled plans for a 55,000-capacity stadium in the Tor di Valle area almost seven years ago, but it was dogged by political and bureaucratic problems.

The top-flight outfit on Friday announced they were shelving their plans, saying conditions were no longer favourable and the project would be impossible to complete. "The board of directors, after examining the analysis carried out by advisors, acknowledged that financial, economic and legal conditions for the project prevent further progress," said a club statement.

"They also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has radically changed the international economic scenario, including the financial prospects of the stadium project." Like most Italian clubs, Roma are currently tenants in their stadium, sharing the Stadio Olimpico with neighbours Lazio.

But Roma added that they intend to continue engaging with authorities "to create a green, sustainable and integrated stadium" in the future, without specifying a time frame. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was ch...

In Texas, Biden brings empathy and White House security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

Czech government tightens lockdown, limits movement to fight COVID surge

The Czech government announced on Friday strict new restrictions limiting peoples movement over the next three weeks and tightening shop and school closures in a bid to slow a fast spread of COVID-19 infections. The country of 10.7 million,...

QUOTES-World reacts to U.S. report on Khashoggi killing

The world reacted to the release on Friday of a U.S. intelligence assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal KhashoggiOFFICE OF U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021