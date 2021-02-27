Assets of Malaysian pension fund valued at 1.02 bln rgt in 2020

The investment assets of Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF) grew 7.9% on the year to reach a market value of 1.02 trillion ringgit ($251.73 billion) at the end of 2020, the fund said on Saturday.

In a statement, the fund said it also achieved a record gross investment income of 60.98 billion ringgit last year. ($1=4.0520 ringgit)

