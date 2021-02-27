Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki crosses 20 lakh cumulative exports mark

With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage MSIs global production stature, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 13:40 IST
Maruti Suzuki crosses 20 lakh cumulative exports mark
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it has achieved the milestone of 20 lakh cumulative exports.

The auto major achieved the milestone as a batch of products comprising S-Presso, Swift, and Vitara Brezza left for South Africa from the Mundra Port in Gujarat.

''The company has been exporting vehicles for the past 34 years much before India became a prominent player in the global automobile business. This early global exposure helped the company enhance its quality and attain global benchmarks,'' MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement. The automaker currently exports 14 models comprising nearly 150 variants, to over 100 countries, he noted.

''Vehicles manufactured at our facilities in India have found high acceptance owing to global standards of quality, safety, design, and technology,'' Ayukawa said.

Going forward, the company has aligned itself with the evolving needs of customers in African and Latin American nations, he noted.

''With a flurry of new models in the pipeline, Maruti Suzuki will attract customers in new segments to enable the company to accomplish bigger milestones at a much faster pace,'' Ayukawa said.

MSI commenced export of vehicles way back in 1986-87 and the first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987.

In 2012-13, the company achieved the milestone of one-million exports with more than 50 percent of the shipments going to the developed markets in Europe.

The company achieved the subsequent million in over eight years with a special focus on emerging markets in Latin America, Africa, and Asia regions.

''With concerted efforts, the company has been able to gain sizeable share in markets like Chile, Indonesia, South Africa, and Sri Lanka,'' the automaker said.

Models such as Alto, Baleno, Dzire, and Swift have emerged as popular choices in these markets, it added.

In January this year, the company started production and export of Suzuki's celebrated compact off-roader Jimny from India. With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage MSI's global production stature, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Clash of titans: Mumbai City face ATK Mohun Bagan for League Winners Shield

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing three points to finish at the top and grab a spot in the AFC Champions League when they clash with table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan in the final game of the ISL league stage here on Sunday.The contest at the GMC S...

Biden White House asks "Trump who?" ahead of speech to conservatives

President Joe Bidens White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Donald Trumps speech on Sunday to a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to go on the attack against his successor.Our focus is cert...

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naik Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...

Kidnappers release Nigerian schoolboys as search for 300 abducted girls continue

Gunmen in Nigeria on Saturday released 27 teenage boys who were kidnapped from their school last week in the northern state of Niger, while security forces continued to search for more than 300 schoolgirls abducted in a nearby state.Schools...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021