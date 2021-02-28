Left Menu

Russian helicopter makes emergency landing in Syria - Defence Ministry

A Russian Mi-35 helicopter made an emergency landing due to technical problems during a flight over Syria's northern Hasaka province, state agencies quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Sunday. It said the site of the crash was in Hasaka province, near Tal Tamr close to a Russian base.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 14:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian Mi-35 helicopter made an emergency landing due to technical problems during a flight over Syria's northern Hasaka province, state agencies quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Sunday.

"The crew was quickly evacuated to the airfield. There is no threat to lives of the pilots," the RIA news agency cited a Defence Ministry statement as saying. The helicopter was not fired at, it added.

Syrian state media said earlier there were reports of a Russian helicopter crash in northeast Syria that killed the pilot. It said the site of the crash was in Hasaka province, near Tal Tamr close to a Russian base.

