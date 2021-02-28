Left Menu

India needs to be saved from BJP, Bengal from TMC: Baghel

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:10 IST
Alleging that both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are trying to divide the people, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday that the country has to be saved from one, and Bengal has to be rescued from the other.

Baghel said the Narendra Modi government is selling off public sector enterprises and infrastructure like railway stations and airports built by the earlier Congress governments.

''Both the BJP and TMC are trying to divide the people.

The country has to be saved from one and Bengal has to be rescued from the other,'' he said, addressing the mega rally of the Left-Congress and newly-formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) at the Brigade Parade Ground here.

''We had fought earlier against the Whites and now we have to fight against the thieves,'' he said.

Asserting that Modi had earlier given the slogan that the country will not be sold, the senior Congress leader questioned why are railway stations and airports being privatised.

He said that if Congress did not do anything during its decades of rule then who built the infrastructure.

''On Netaji's 125th birth anniversary on January 23, we have named the police training academy in Chhattisgarh after Subhas Chandra Bose, while Narendra Modi has got a stadium named after himself,'' the chief minister said.

