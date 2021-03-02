Left Menu

South Africa hosting 2021 Sharing of Best Practices Workshop

Tourism Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela on Tuesday said COVID-19 has devastated the whole world and has forced people to change the way they do things and interact with each other.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:11 IST
South Africa hosting 2021 Sharing of Best Practices Workshop
Mahlalela said Tuesday’s workshop was an opportunity for role-players to “robustly engage in discussions, and share information and the best practices on tourism recovery plans”. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

South Africa is today hosting the 2021 Sharing of Best Practices Workshop, as the tourism industry wades through a long road to recovery in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tourism Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela on Tuesday said COVID-19 has devastated the whole world and has forced people to change the way they do things and interact with each other.

"The global outbreak of Coronavirus in late 2019 illustrated the vulnerability of travel and tourism to the effects of public health emergencies.

"As a result, tourism activity had come to an abrupt halt, thus affecting the tourism sector negatively. The impact of the virus has led to the closure of businesses and tourism establishments and has led to severe job losses.

"It is therefore expected that the impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector and strategies to deal with it would be relevant as the theme/topic for the 2021 Best Practices Workshop," Mahlalela said at the virtual workshop on Tuesday, which was attended by several stakeholders from around the world.

South Africa recently launched the Tourism Equity Fund, which is aimed at creating an inclusive and growing tourism sector by supporting entrepreneurship and investment on the supply side of the tourism sector.

This comes after COVID-19 regulations severely restricted tourism operations, crippling many players in the sector.

Mahlalela said Tuesday's workshop was an opportunity for role-players to "robustly engage in discussions, and share information and the best practices on tourism recovery plans".

The Deputy Minister noted that South Africa's position was not unique, as the devastating economic impact of COVID-19 has left no country untouched.

The workshop seeks to align tourism's contribution to Agenda 2063 by improving the standards, systems and policies in regulating the tourism industry while creating jobs and alleviating poverty.

Of the world's top 10 destinations by international tourists' arrivals (including France, Spain, United States, China, Italy, Turkey, Mexico, Germany, UK and Thailand), eight were hardest hit by COVID-19.

"The economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic is devastating. Tens of millions of people are at risk of falling into extreme poverty, while the number of undernourished people, currently estimated at nearly 690 million, could increase to 132 million by the end of the year," Mahlalela said.

Mahlalela said some countries are likely to face more substantial blows than others due to their high reliance on the tourism sector.

He urged workshop participants to use the platform to share their country's experiences in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and to assist in identifying strategies that will bring solutions for the recovery of the tourism sector post-COVID-19.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana kicks off coronavirus vaccination campaign with COVAX shots

Ghana began its coronavirus vaccination drive on Tuesday with 600,000 AstraZeneca doses it received from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility aimed at providing shots to developing nations to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.People li...

Over 1.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country, says Centre

Over 1.48 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. It also informed that 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities have been given first d...

Insurance plans to cover mental health now

Mental health illness is an unaddressed issue in India. One in every five Indians suffers from some kind of mental health issue, according to World Health Organisation WHO estimates.Covid-19 pandemic and the extended lockdown in 2020 only s...

Auction of telecom spectrum concludes, Rs 77,814.80 cr worth airwaves bought in two days: Telecom Secretary.

Auction of telecom spectrum concludes, Rs 77,814.80 cr worth airwaves bought in two days Telecom Secretary....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021