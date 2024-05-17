UNESCO, Korea launch Better Education for Africa's Rise (BEAR III) Project

UNESCO, in partnership with the Republic of Korea, has initiated the third phase of the Better Education for Africa's Rise (BEAR III) Project. Running from 2023 to 2027, this endeavor aims to elevate access to quality education and employment prospects for young individuals in West African nations, including Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone. The project is part of a collaborative venture between UNESCO, the Republic of Korea, and the African Union, aimed at bolstering the socio-economic development of beneficiary countries by empowering their youth.

The regional launch event for BEAR III was held in Abuja, Nigeria, from April 17-18, 2024. The two-day event brought together Education Ministers, government representatives, stakeholders, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) experts to deliberate on the experiences and outcomes of the previous phase (BEAR II) and to establish the anticipated results for BEAR III. Discussions focused on the relevance, quality, and attractiveness of TVET in the participating countries. The event provided an invaluable platform for previous beneficiary countries (Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, United Republic of Tanzania, and Uganda) to share best practices and lessons learned, offering essential insights to the new beneficiary countries (Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone) to ensure the success of BEAR III.

According to the UNESCO Strategy for TVET (2022-2029), there are still 267 million young people aged 15-24 worldwide who are not engaged in education, employment, or training, indicating an urgent need to address the skills gap and create opportunities for youth in the labor market.

During the opening remarks, Mr. Abdourahamane Diallo, Head of Office at UNESCO Abuja, emphasized the scarcity of labor across various economic sectors due to an aging population and the lack of highly trained personnel. He highlighted Africa's potential to bridge the skills gap and underscored the relevance of the BEAR III project, particularly within the context of the African Union's education focus in 2024.

Ms. Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education at UNESCO, stressed the pivotal role of TVET in lifelong learning, emphasizing its contribution to bridging the gap between education and employment, promoting economic development, fostering social inclusion, and equipping individuals with the necessary skills for the evolving job market.

Dr. Kazadi Mulombo Walter, the United Nations Nigeria Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, commended the strong collaboration among governments, experts, donors, and stakeholders at the regional launch of the BEAR III project. He highlighted its alignment with Member States' strategies and its potential to provide improved access to employment for young people in sub-Saharan African countries, thereby contributing to socio-economic growth.

The Republic of Korea, represented by Mr. Kihyung Kim, Deputy Director of Global Education Policy Division, expressed commitment to enlarging the scale of Official Development Aid projects and sharing Korea's experiences with other countries. The Ministry of Education in the Republic of Korea remains dedicated to supporting the BEAR III project.

Professor Tahir Mamman, the Nigerian Minister of Education, commended Korea for its timely support, aligning with Nigerian government priorities. He assured close collaboration with UNESCO in project implementation, emphasizing TVET as a priority for Nigeria's education system.

Following the launch event, participants embarked on a study visit to high-performing TVET centers in Abuja, providing practical insights into successful TVET implementation. The BEAR III project will now enter the implementation phase, where planned activities will be carried out in beneficiary countries.

The BEAR III project inauguration aligns with the African Union's Year of Education, supporting the Continental Education Strategy for Africa (2016-2025). It marks a significant step towards enhancing education and employment prospects for West African youth, empowering them to contribute to regional growth and development. Through collaborative efforts between UNESCO and the Republic of Korea, BEAR III aims to continue its endeavors in skill development and socio-economic progress.