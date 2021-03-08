Left Menu

IIM Indore placements see top salary offer of Rs 56.8 lakh

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:57 IST
IIM Indore placements see top salary offer of Rs 56.8 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (iimindore)

Despite an economic downturn due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the placement process of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore got completed with the highest annual package touching Rs 56.8 lakh, an official said on Monday.

Refusing to divulge details of the student or employer, the official said the top offer was for a position abroad, while the highest salary offered during placements for a job in the country was Rs 41.5 lakh per annum.

The average package offered by 210 firms that took part was Rs 23.6 lakh per annum, which was 3 per cent more than the salaries on offer last year, he added.

Indian Institute of Management Indore Director Prof.

Himanshu Rai expressed delight in the faith recruiters were showing in his students.

''Placing the largest number of students across all IIMs for the final placements during the ongoing pandemic was a challenging task but the commendable efforts in setting up the virtual placement drive ensured hassle-free completion,'' he said.

As per information from the institute, all 579 students, from both two-year-PGP (Post-Graduate Programme) and five-year IPM (Integrated Programme in Management) courses, were successful in getting placement.

Among the offers, 24 per cent were from finance, 23 per cent from sales and marketing, 22 per cent in consulting, 20 per cent in general management and operations, and 11 per cent from the IT and Analytics sectors.

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope weighed Iraq virus risk but believes God will protect

Pope Francis said Monday he weighed the risks of a high-profile trip to Iraq during the coronavirus pandemic, but said he decided to go ahead with it after much prayer and belief that God would look out for the Iraqis who might get exposed....

Snooker-Evans and Ng offered pro tour cards in big break for women

Englands Reanne Evans and Hong Kongs Ng On-yee have been offered two-year tour cards to play regularly against the men on the professional circuit, the World Snooker Tour WST said on Monday. World Womens Snooker WWS president Mandy Fisher s...

MasiYEAH aims to provide affordable, reliable virtual assistant for all

Tech platform MasiYEAH on Monday said it aims to provide people with access to affordable and reliable virtual assistant services that can help take care of their varied requirements.MasiYEAH virtual assistants are trained for bookings, mar...

Cyprus, Israel, Greece sign deal on electric cable link

Plans to connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece with a 2,000 megawatt undersea electricity cable took a key step forward on Monday, when the three countries signed an agreement to speed up technical work on the project.Cypriot Energy Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021