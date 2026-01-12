Left Menu

Venezuelan Exiles React to Maduro's Ouster with Mixed Emotions

Following the Trump administration's removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan exiles in the U.S. are experiencing a mix of hope and apprehension. Though Maduro's ousting is seen as a positive step, uncertainties remain over Venezuela's future and the potential deportation of Venezuelans from the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:19 IST
Venezuelan Exiles React to Maduro's Ouster with Mixed Emotions

In the aftermath of the Trump administration's late-night military raid that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelans in the United States are expressing mixed emotions. The move is seen by many as a positive step towards democracy, yet feelings of anxiety linger, especially among those without permanent residency.

Alejandra Salima, an advocate for Venezuelan migrants in Miami, highlights the risks of returning home while Maduro's allies remain in power. Many, like Salima and lawyer Manuel Coronel, are torn between the promise of change and the fear that little may actually change in Venezuela.

Despite Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's positive account of Venezuelans' reactions, interviews reveal a different picture. While the ousting of Maduro is welcomed, fears over the Trump administration's restrictive immigration policies persist among exiles who have established a new life in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
2
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
3
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global
4
Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026