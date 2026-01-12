Venezuelan Exiles React to Maduro's Ouster with Mixed Emotions

In the aftermath of the Trump administration's late-night military raid that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelans in the United States are expressing mixed emotions. The move is seen by many as a positive step towards democracy, yet feelings of anxiety linger, especially among those without permanent residency.

Alejandra Salima, an advocate for Venezuelan migrants in Miami, highlights the risks of returning home while Maduro's allies remain in power. Many, like Salima and lawyer Manuel Coronel, are torn between the promise of change and the fear that little may actually change in Venezuela.

Despite Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's positive account of Venezuelans' reactions, interviews reveal a different picture. While the ousting of Maduro is welcomed, fears over the Trump administration's restrictive immigration policies persist among exiles who have established a new life in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)