Jio to offer services at lower tariffs for MSMBs; eyes 50 mln MSMB customers

Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it will offer broadband services to the Micro, Small and Medium Businesses (MSMBs) at lower tariffs.

The company claimed that it will offer broadband connections to the MSMB customers at one-tenth of the market rate, starting at Rs 901 per month with 100 megabit per second upload and download speed as well as unlimited usage.

''Currently, a micro and small business spends between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month towards connectivity, productivity and automation tools. Today, we are taking the first step towards empowering small businesses by giving these solutions, along with our connectivity, for less than one-tenth the cost, starting below one thousand rupees per month,'' Jio Director Akash Ambani said in a statement.

Jio will also provide digital solutions, including remote management of employees, video conferencing and devices as a service, for a monthly rental of Rs 5,000. The company claims the plan is 50 per cent cheaper compared to its competitors.

''With this step, I am certain that millions of micro, small and medium enterprises will propel towards prosperity and march towards creating a new Aatmanirbhar digital India,'' Ambani said.

The company is initially targeting to serve 50 million MSMB customers.

He said MSMBs are the bedrock of Indian economy and in the absence of an integrated digital services offering and the know how to adopt advanced enterprise offerings, they are unable to leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses efficiently.

''Now, JioBusiness will bridge this gap by providing integrated enterprise-grade voice and data services, digital solutions and devices, to small businesses. These easy-to-use solutions will help them run their business efficiently and compete with larger enterprises,'' Ambani said.

The company has announced seven plans with monthly rentals in the range of Rs 901 to Rs 10,001 and broadband speed in the range of 100 mbps to 1 gbps.

