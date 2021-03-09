Left Menu

Jio to offer services at lower tariffs for MSMBs; eyes 50 mln MSMB customers

These easy-to-use solutions will help them run their business efficiently and compete with larger enterprises, Ambani said.The company has announced seven plans with monthly rentals in the range of Rs 901 to Rs 10,001 and broadband speed in the range of 100 mbps to 1 gbps.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:04 IST
Jio to offer services at lower tariffs for MSMBs; eyes 50 mln MSMB customers

Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it will offer broadband services to the Micro, Small and Medium Businesses (MSMBs) at lower tariffs.

The company claimed that it will offer broadband connections to the MSMB customers at one-tenth of the market rate, starting at Rs 901 per month with 100 megabit per second upload and download speed as well as unlimited usage.

''Currently, a micro and small business spends between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month towards connectivity, productivity and automation tools. Today, we are taking the first step towards empowering small businesses by giving these solutions, along with our connectivity, for less than one-tenth the cost, starting below one thousand rupees per month,'' Jio Director Akash Ambani said in a statement.

Jio will also provide digital solutions, including remote management of employees, video conferencing and devices as a service, for a monthly rental of Rs 5,000. The company claims the plan is 50 per cent cheaper compared to its competitors.

''With this step, I am certain that millions of micro, small and medium enterprises will propel towards prosperity and march towards creating a new Aatmanirbhar digital India,'' Ambani said.

The company is initially targeting to serve 50 million MSMB customers.

He said MSMBs are the bedrock of Indian economy and in the absence of an integrated digital services offering and the know how to adopt advanced enterprise offerings, they are unable to leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses efficiently.

''Now, JioBusiness will bridge this gap by providing integrated enterprise-grade voice and data services, digital solutions and devices, to small businesses. These easy-to-use solutions will help them run their business efficiently and compete with larger enterprises,'' Ambani said.

The company has announced seven plans with monthly rentals in the range of Rs 901 to Rs 10,001 and broadband speed in the range of 100 mbps to 1 gbps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Acquisition of Sarguja Rail, stake in Gangavaram not to affect Adani Ports credit quality: Moody's

The acquisition of Sarguja Rail and a 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ will not materially affect credit quality, Moodys Investor Service said on Tuesday.On 3 March, APSEZ had announced t...

Jimmy raises Rs 6 cr funding from Vinay Agarwal, Keki Mistry, others

Radiohead Brands, which makes Jimmys cocktail mixers, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 6 crore funding led by First State Stewart Asia Director Vinay Agarwal, HDFC Ltd CEO Keki Mistry and others.The funds will be deployed towards new produc...

Only pvt doctors on COVID-19 duty covered by govt insurance: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused relief to the widow of a private doctor who died of coronavirus, citing that the Rs 50 lakh insurance cover under a Central scheme included only those private medical practitioners who were drafted f...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 9

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021