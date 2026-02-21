Tragic End: Student's Struggle with Academic Pressure

A 15-year-old student tragically took her own life in Friends Colony after reportedly struggling with severe mental stress over a recent CBSE mathematics exam, police stated on Saturday. The incident unfolded on Friday evening as she was at home alone, with her family away.

According to Station House Officer Amit Kumar Mishra, the student's family discovered her lifeless body upon returning home around 7 pm. The police were notified, and they swiftly responded by moving the body for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the student faced significant stress concerning her academic performance. Despite her family's attempts to console her, her distress was apparent. The investigation is ongoing to uncover more details surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)