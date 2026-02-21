BJP Slams Congress Over 'Shirtless' Protest at AI Impact Summit

BJP leaders and workers staged a demonstration near the Congress headquarters, condemning a 'shirtless' protest by the Congress youth wing at the AI Impact Summit. The BJP accused Congress of tarnishing the nation's image and branded the act as treason.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and MP Manoj Tiwari led the protest, criticizing Congress and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly being unable to accept India's success. Sachdeva stated that opposing Prime Minister Modi has now led Congress to oppose the nation itself.

The protest took place at Man Singh Road with several BJP leaders and workers in attendance. The police intervened as protesters attempted to march to the Congress office. The shirtless protest by the Indian Youth Congress criticized the India-US trade deal and led to the arrest of four IYC workers by the Delhi Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)