Spin Showdown Looms: England vs. Sri Lanka in T20 Showdown

The cricketing world braces for a thrilling spin-bowling contest as England faces Sri Lanka in a pivotal Super Eight encounter of the T20 World Cup. Riding on their recent 3-0 series victory over the Lankans, England seeks to harness that winning momentum.

Despite their previous hiccups against stronger opponents like West Indies, the two-time champions remain optimistic. Co-hosts Sri Lanka, on the other hand, aim to capitalize on the familiar home turf, after an outstanding series start, despite a setback against Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis hold the key to a robust batting lineup. For England, the form of Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, and Jos Buttler will be crucial. In bowling, the spotlight is on England's spin duo Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson, with Jofra Archer providing pace options.

(With inputs from agencies.)