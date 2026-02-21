Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Jammu Against Congress 'Shirtless' Demonstration

The BJP Yuva Morcha protested in Jammu against Congress's shirtless demonstration at the AI Impact Summit. Protesters, led by BJYM's Arun Prabhat, demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting the nation's honor. The demonstration temporarily disrupted traffic as they burned Gandhi's effigy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-02-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 12:28 IST
Protests Erupt in Jammu Against Congress 'Shirtless' Demonstration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, BJP Yuva Morcha members took to the streets in Jammu to protest against the Congress youth wing's shirtless demonstration at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The protest was spearheaded by Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Arun Prabhat.

Gathering at Kachi Chawni Chowk, the demonstrators raised slogans against the Congress and set an effigy of Rahul Gandhi ablaze. They demanded an apology from the Congress leader for allegedly compromising the country's honor, dignity, and reputation.

The protest was a response to Indian Youth Congress workers' actions at the summit, where they held T-shirts with anti-government slogans. BJYM's demonstration briefly halted traffic and called for Gandhi to apologize for his alleged support of nations unfriendly to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kota Cinema Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Misleading Runtime

Kota Cinema Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Misleading Runtime

 India
2
India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

 India
3
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

 India
4
Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026