Protests Erupt in Jammu Against Congress 'Shirtless' Demonstration

On Saturday, BJP Yuva Morcha members took to the streets in Jammu to protest against the Congress youth wing's shirtless demonstration at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The protest was spearheaded by Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Arun Prabhat.

Gathering at Kachi Chawni Chowk, the demonstrators raised slogans against the Congress and set an effigy of Rahul Gandhi ablaze. They demanded an apology from the Congress leader for allegedly compromising the country's honor, dignity, and reputation.

The protest was a response to Indian Youth Congress workers' actions at the summit, where they held T-shirts with anti-government slogans. BJYM's demonstration briefly halted traffic and called for Gandhi to apologize for his alleged support of nations unfriendly to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)