DMK Women’s Wing Launches Grassroots Campaign for Assembly Elections
The DMK's women’s wing is set to begin a door-to-door campaign on February 23 for upcoming Assembly elections. Announced by Minister Geetha Jeevan, the initiative aims to highlight Tamil Nadu government's accomplishments and mobilize support. Key topics include welfare measures, industrial growth, and women's employment.
- Country:
- India
The ruling DMK's women's wing is poised to embark on a door-to-door campaign starting February 23, ahead of the imminent Assembly elections, Minister Geetha Jeevan announced.
Speaking at a training program for party cadres on February 20, the minister emphasized the importance of replicating the success achieved during the MP elections when their alliance secured all 40 seats. 'Our goal is similar for the upcoming legislative elections,' she stated.
The campaign will underscore various government initiatives, including welfare measures and industrial advancements, positioning Tamil Nadu as a leader in women's employment. 'Whether it's electronics exports or industrial growth, Tamil Nadu leads the nation,' Jeevan noted, urging cadres to actively promote these achievements at the grassroots level.
ALSO READ
LandLens: Revolutionizing Property Verification in Tamil Nadu
Empowering Future Leaders: Tamil Nadu's Laptop Initiative for Students
Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Bribery Against State Minister
DMK Kicks Off Candidate Application Drive for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
AIADMK-BJP Alliance Predicted to Secure Third Place in Tamil Nadu Polls