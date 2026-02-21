DMK Women’s Wing Launches Grassroots Campaign for Assembly Elections

The ruling DMK's women's wing is poised to embark on a door-to-door campaign starting February 23, ahead of the imminent Assembly elections, Minister Geetha Jeevan announced.

Speaking at a training program for party cadres on February 20, the minister emphasized the importance of replicating the success achieved during the MP elections when their alliance secured all 40 seats. 'Our goal is similar for the upcoming legislative elections,' she stated.

The campaign will underscore various government initiatives, including welfare measures and industrial advancements, positioning Tamil Nadu as a leader in women's employment. 'Whether it's electronics exports or industrial growth, Tamil Nadu leads the nation,' Jeevan noted, urging cadres to actively promote these achievements at the grassroots level.