Left Menu

Business briefs

Prior to this, he was chief general manager, responsible for steering various goals of the bank, including end-to-end digitisation, according to a statement.Before that, he was the head of treasury operations of the lender. A B Vijayakumar joins as executive director of Bank of Maharashtra Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday said A B Vijayakumar has taken over the charge as executive director.Prior to this, he was chief vigilance officer CVO at Indian Overseas Bank.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:41 IST
Business briefs

State-owned Union Bank of India on Tuesday said Nitesh Ranjan has assumed charge as the bank's executive director.

Ranjan has been with the bank since 2008. Prior to this, he was chief general manager, responsible for steering various goals of the bank, including end-to-end digitisation, according to a statement.

Before that, he was the head of treasury operations of the lender.

* * * A B Vijayakumar joins as executive director of Bank of Maharashtra * Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday said A B Vijayakumar has taken over the charge as executive director.

Prior to this, he was chief vigilance officer (CVO) at Indian Overseas Bank. He also worked as CVO in the erstwhile Corporation Bank.

Before joining erstwhile Corporation Bank, Vijayakumar was the chairman of Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank, a release said.

He started his banking career with Bank of India in 1984, and has over 34 years of experience.

* * * Vivek Wahi, Rajeev Puri join as executive directors at Central Bank of India * Central Bank of India said Vivek Wahi and Rajeev Puri have joined the bank as executive directors with effect from Wednesday.

Prior to joining Central Bank of India, Wahi was the general manager of Bank of India (BoI). He joined BoI in 1990 and worked in various verticals like branch banking, overseas dealing room and large corporates credit branch.

Before taking over the charge as ED at Central Bank, Puri was chief general manager at Punjab National Bank (PNB). He worked as branch head, circle head and zonal manager of PNB, the bank said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM, Saudi Crown Prince review ties; Modi expresses wish to expand bilateral trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke over phone on Wednesday during which the PM expressed his desire to further expand bilateral trade and investment, and highlighted the opportunities that the Indi...

Spain says unaware of deal to produce Russian COVID-19 vaccine

The Spanish government is unaware of any contract to domestically manufacture Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, it said on Wednesday, after Moscows RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it had struck deals in Spain, Italy, France and Germany...

Cycling-Van Aert wins Tirreno-Adriatico opening stage

Belgian Wout van Aert produced a flawless sprint to win the opening stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico race, a 156-km ride around Lido di Camaiore in Italy on Wednesday. Van Aert, a one-day race and cyclocross specialist, timed his effort to pe...

Thiagarajan to chair CII's Western chapter

B Thiagarajan, the managing director of air-conditioning major Blue Star, was on Wednesday elected as the chairman of the western chapter of the industry lobby CII for FY22.The chamber also said Sunil Chordia, the chairman of the Rajratan G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021