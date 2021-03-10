Left Menu

REC, PFC sign pact to finance hydropower project in Bhutan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:46 IST
REC, PFC sign pact to finance hydropower project in Bhutan

State-owned entities REC Ltd and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) have entered into a pact with Bhutan-based Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Ltd (KHEL) to finance a 600-megawatt hydroelectric project at Trashiyangtse in the neighbouring country.

KHEL is a 50:50 joint venture between SJVN India and Druk Green Power Corporation (Bhutan) set up for developing the 600-MW Kholongchhu hydroelectric project in the eastern Bhutan, REC Ltd said in a statement on Wednesday.

REC Ltd along with PFC has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on March 9, 2021, with Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Ltd for financing of 600-MW hydroelectric project at Trashiyangtse, Bhutan, the REC statement said.

''The project is proposed to be funded in a debt-equity ratio of 70:30 and as per the MoU, REC would extend rupee term loan of Rs 2,029 crore. The balance debt shall be extended by PFC (Rs 2,029 crore), NPPF, Bhutan (Rs 200 crore) and Bank of Bhutan (Rs 200 crore),'' it said.

REC also said the project is being executed as per an inter-governmental agreement signed between the Government of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) in April 2014, to undertake the implementation of four hydroelectric projects in Bhutan through a JV model to be formed by PSUs of the two governments.

KHEL is the first JV being undertaken between the two governments for implementation of the 4x150 MW Kholongchhu hydroelectric project.

REC and PFC, both under the administrative control of the power ministry, are non-banking financial companies in the power sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt in favour of bringing petrol, diesel under GST regime: Satyendar Jain

The Delhi government is in favour of bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax GST regime, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said in the legislative assembly on Wednesday.He made the remarks during a debate in the House over th...

IPL 2021: RCB sign New Zealand wicket-keeper Finn Allen as replacement for Josh Philippe

Indian Premier League IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB have roped in New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Finn Allen as a replacement for Josh Philippe who will be unavailable for the entire season. Philippe, who made his debut in...

FEATURE-How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

Behind the counter of Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, near Philadelphia, owner Mayank Amin has been working late into the night since his independent drugstore received state approval to administer COVID-19 vaccines in late January. The...

Josh Philippe to miss 2021 IPL, Finn Allen to replace him at RCB

Young Australian wicket-keeper batsman Josh Philippe will miss the IPL beginning April 9 and will be replaced by New Zealands Finn Allen in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed up New Zealand wicketk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021