Amit Shah Calls to Preserve Assam’s Culture Amidst Political Allegations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah implored the people of Assam on Monday to elect a government in the upcoming assembly elections that would thwart illegal infiltration and promote the state's development.

He accused the Congress party of fostering infiltration for electoral gain, threatening the cultural identity of Assamese people. Shah inaugurated a major auditorium, symbolizing the state's developmental strides under the BJP.

Praising Assam's progress over the last decade, Shah emphasized the need for further improvements. He called for continued support of the BJP to safeguard Assam's identity and promised decisive actions against infiltrators while highlighting the state's cultural and economic advancements.