Lupin's Strategic Leap: Tackling Obesity and Diabetes in India

Lupin has partnered with Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals to bring a novel medication, Bofanglutide, to the Indian market. This agreement enhances Lupin’s diabetes portfolio and strengthens its role in the obesity segment. The drug, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, targets type 2 diabetes and weight management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Drug maker Lupin announced on Monday a new exclusive licensing, supply, and distribution agreement with Chinese company Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals. The partnership aims to introduce a cutting-edge medication for obesity and diabetes treatment in India.

This strategic move advances Lupin's diabetes portfolio and bolsters its presence in the burgeoning obesity market. The medication in focus, called Bofanglutide, is a GLP-1 receptor agonist designed for bi-weekly administration to aid adults with type 2 diabetes and those battling obesity.

Under the agreement, Lupin secures exclusive commercial rights to distribute Bofanglutide within India, according to a regulatory filing. Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta emphasized the company's dedication to tackling chronic metabolic diseases, highlighting obesity as a pressing global challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

