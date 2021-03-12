Seven Risks of Working in the Maritime Industry

Maritime workers operate in some of the most dangerous working environments. The nature of their work adds to the challenges they face. These challenges also make it necessary for them to be constantly cautious.

Being a maritime worker isn't as easy as most people believe. Here are some of the risks maritime workers are susceptible to.

Advertisement

Poor Working Conditions

Working at sea has rarely been fun. Working in an office behind a glass wall with the A/C on cannot compare to handling heavy equipment in the scorching heat. Almost everything a maritime worker does on the job exposes them to danger. So, negotiating for better working conditions is critical. If the employer refuses to make the worksite safer, just leave. A job that puts you at risk of injury or losing your life is rarely worth it.

Slips, Trips, and Falls

It would be wrong to assume that trips and falls are rare when working in a shipyard. The severity of slips and falls in a shipyard can be worse than somewhere else. All outdoor workers are at risk of falling and slipping, but a maritime worker can fall down several feet under some circumstances.

Also, drowning, traumatic experiences, head injuries, and multiple fractures are commonplace among maritime workers. Risky working environments are a challenge that shipyard workers have to face.

Toxic Materials

Asbestos is still a popular ship construction material. Exposure to asbestos and other toxic materials can make maritime workers more vulnerable to chronic diseases. Mesothelioma is a rapidly progressing and deadly form of cancer caused by prolonged asbestos exposure.

Exposure to toxic substances remains one of the maritime workers' biggest challenges since no perfect solution has been found yet. The worst is that asbestos exposure symptoms may surface later in life when you already have a weak immune system.

High Pressure and Cramped Working Spaces

Many maritime workers work in tiny, enclosed spaces that make their job riskier than others. Working in a cramped space increases the risk of injuries to the head and limbs and dangers such as asphyxiation and suffocation.

Exposure to high pressure may also cause severe injuries such as eardrum rapture. Working under constant high-pressure conditions has crippled the hearing ability of many shipyard workers.

Fire & Electricity

Maritime workers work in the proximity of electricity and fire. A minor incident such as an explosion, fire, or electrocution may leave a maritime worker with burns and other severe injuries.

Exposure to Hazardous Machines

Most activities at shipyards take place on a large scale. Maritime workers handle heavy equipment and machines that require immense strength and skill. A slight mistake or discrepancy while operating huge equipment and sharp tools can prove fatal for maritime workers.

Depending on the seriousness of injuries caused by some machines, such accidents may cause permanent disability or death. The record of shipyard workers who have died or sustained severe injuries in the line of duty dates back to the 18th century when ship construction was at its peak.

Fatigue

Maritime workers often work very long hours. Unlike other occupations, shipyard workers have no fixed working schedule. Just like first responders, many of them have to be available all the time due to their job's extreme nature.

Their unforgiving work schedules make their working conditions harder than they already are, adding to their woes. The complexity of maritime work may make many of those workers work for hours without rest.

Conclusion

Even with the benefits that maritime workers are entitled to, the nature of their work can expose them to a myriad of risks. Maritime workers face the challenge of working long hours without a day off for weeks or even months in extremely hazardous conditions.

However, shipyard workers can take some precautions to guarantee their own safety at work. Minor mishaps such as a fall or a cramped space can be enough to cause severe injuries or even death. So, shipyard workers should bargain for friendlier working conditions during their contract negotiations or hire a maritime injury lawyer to get compensation if they were severely injured at work due to somebody else's negligence, including their employer.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)