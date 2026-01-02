Left Menu

IAS Officer's Arrest Unveils Bribery Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested IAS officer Rajendrakumar Patel for his involvement in a bribery-linked money laundering case. Patel, a former Surendranagar district collector, is implicated alongside deputy mamlatdar Chandrasinh Mori. The case reveals widespread corruption, with bribes related to land-use applications processed at the collector's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-01-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended IAS officer Rajendrakumar Patel in connection with a money laundering case linked to bribery. Patel was the former collector of Gujarat's Surendranagar district, and his arrest follows previous detentions in the investigation.

This inquiry has unveiled extensive corruption at the local government level, involving officials such as Chandrasinh Mori. The case highlights systematic malpractices where public servants allegedly demanded bribes for processing land-use applications swiftly.

The ED and Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau are probing these allegations, aiming to dismantle the illegal activities involving numerous officials. Substantial cash, identified as bribe money, has been recovered, indicating the scope of the illicit operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

