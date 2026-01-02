IAS Officer's Arrest Unveils Bribery Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended IAS officer Rajendrakumar Patel in connection with a money laundering case linked to bribery. Patel was the former collector of Gujarat's Surendranagar district, and his arrest follows previous detentions in the investigation.

This inquiry has unveiled extensive corruption at the local government level, involving officials such as Chandrasinh Mori. The case highlights systematic malpractices where public servants allegedly demanded bribes for processing land-use applications swiftly.

The ED and Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau are probing these allegations, aiming to dismantle the illegal activities involving numerous officials. Substantial cash, identified as bribe money, has been recovered, indicating the scope of the illicit operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)