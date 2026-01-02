AI Revolution: Spocto X and Finagle's Partnership Transforming Collections in India

India's advanced financial technology sector witnessed a significant milestone today as Spocto X, a premier AI-powered collections platform, teamed up with Finagle Financial Services Pvt Ltd. The partnership, announced in Chennai and New Delhi, seeks to modernize collections systems and operational efficiency across the financial landscape.

The union between Spocto X and Finagle delivers a sophisticated digital collections ecosystem, capitalizing on AI architecture to streamline complex processes swiftly. Impressively, the integration was executed within a mere 20 days, showcasing Spocto X's adeptness at rapid deployments.

By leveraging the cutting-edge features of Agentic AI, cloud calling, and automated workflows, the collaboration is set to fortify Finagle's operational backbone, addressing today's challenges and anticipating future developments in customer engagement and credit resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)