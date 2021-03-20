14 killed in bus accident in central Sri Lanka

14 killed in bus accident in central Sri LankaPTI | Colombo | Updated: 20-03-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 14:24 IST
At least 14 people were killed and 30 others injured after a passenger bus veered off a road and plunged down a precipice on Saturday in the hilly district of Badulla in central Sri Lanka.
The private bus was traveling from Lunugala in Badulla to capital Colombo when the accident took place this morning, police said.
The CCTV footage showed the bus was forced on to the edge of the road by a tipper truck heading towards it.
The bus tumbled down a hill around 7 am local time this morning, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka buries first COVID-19 victims after long standoff
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka cleared to travel to West Indies, will join team during ODI series
Dimuth Karunaratne returns as Sri Lanka name Test squad for West Indies series
Sri Lanka's claim of Indian approval for WCT project proposal 'factually incorrect': MEA
Sri Lanka beats West Indies by 43 runs to level T20 series