"Financial status of Telangana govt decreasing day by day, Treasury becoming empty": BJP's NVSS Prabhakar

BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar said on Sunday that the financial status of the Telangana government is decreasing day by day and the Treasury is becoming empty. Speaking to ANI, he said that on one side there is the Kaleshwaram project and on the other side there is the power project-inquiry. He questioned how the Congress government was going to pay the pending bills to the contractors.

He also said that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other Congress ministers had earlier raised questions about power project agreements and demanded the Narasimha Reddy Commission take evidence from CM Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and others on this matter. Earlier, BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao requested Justice Narasimha Reddy to refuse to head the commission that is enquiring into the power purchase agreements during his regime.

In a letter, KCR requested Justice Narasimha Reddy to refuse to head the inquiry commission. KCR wrote, "I believe you have crossed the limits beyond the terms of reference in apportioning unjustified blame on the government, which shows your determination to discredit the erstwhile government. Hence the request for you to withdraw from the commission of inquiry."

KCR also alleged that Justice Narasimha Reddy has a predetermined opinion that mistakes were committed by the earlier government. He also wrote that it is pointless to depose anything before this commission of inquiry because of this. "I wanted to submit my reply to the commission by June 15, 2024, as per your notice, but against the conventions of a commission of inquiry, before completing the inquiry, your act of calling for a press conference, taking the name of Telangana state and my name in the press conference and extending the time for submitting the reply in view of the Lok Sabha elections as a personal favour, have caused extreme pain to me," the letter reads.

"It is very clear that you have formed a pre-determined opinion that mistakes were committed and it is indicative of your biassed view that could be reflected in the final report. It is as if you have determined that a mistake has been committed and now all it remained was to calculate the extent of financial loss as per your statements. It is as if you are delivering the judgement even before conducting the inquiry and it does not behove the stature of a retired Chief Justice of High Court," the letter added. It was also written in the letter, "An inescapable conclusion after considering all these facts, is the futility of deposing anything before this commission of inquiry. Hence considering all these facts, I humbly request you to refuse yourself from the responsibilities of heading the commission of inquiry." (ANI)

