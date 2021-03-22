Left Menu

Muthoot Fincorp looks to close fiscal with 28% loan growth

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:13 IST
Muthoot Fincorp looks to close fiscal with 28% loan growth
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Muthoot Fincorp, the flagship of the diversified Muthoot Pappachan Group and the third largest pure-play gold loan player, is expecting to close the current fiscal with a full 28 per cent asset growth, a top company official has said.

Driven by the surge in gold prices in the first half of the fiscal, the city-based headquartered company's gold loan assets grew 24 per cent in the first three quarters of the current fiscal to around Rs 17,500 crore, while the group's lending businesses as a whole has grown to Rs 27,000 crore by end of December 2020, the official said, adding of this real growth is 14 per cent as the rest was boosted by rising gold prices. ''We have been doing better in the current quarter, growing at over 27 per cent, than the previous three quarters and close the year with a total growth of 28 per cent by march-end,'' Thomas John Muthoot, chairman and managing director of the group, told PTI on Monday. The privately held Muthoot Fincorp is the third largest gold loan company after Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance. It has around 3,600 branches across the country and the group, which is also into automotive retail, realty, hospitality, IT and green energy apart from running four credit business, employing 27,000.

The group also known as Muthoot Blue has four NBFCs -- Muthoot Fincorp which is into gold loans, Muthoot Capital, its listed entity which is into two-wheeler and used car loans, Muthoot Microfin, and Muthoot Housing Finance. Muthoot Fincorp also does domestic and international money transfer, chits, foreign exchange, insurance sales, wealth management, among others.

Muthoot said despite the fall in gold prices, the company has maintained a healthy asset quality, with gross non-performing assets at 1-1.8 per cent under the gold loan portfolio over the past five years. As of the December quarter, GNPA and credit cost stood at 1.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, he said.

The gold loan portfolio accounts for about 67 per cent of the group's overall assets (AUM) as of December 2020 which stood at Rs 27,000 crore, and 87 per cent of the group profit. In the current financial year, Muthoot Ficorp has disbursed about Rs 38,000 crore to 7.5 million customers, of which 4.5 million customers are the nano, micro, and small enterprises, he said.

During the financial year, the company as raised Rs 1,138. 6 crore through public sale of NCDs apart from issuing NCDs via private placement to banks amounting to Rs 1,750 crore and Rs 997 crore via market linked debentures.

Muthoot also said Crisil on Monday upgraded the credit rating of Muthoot Fincorp from A- stable to A+ stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Level of violence in West Bengal unprecedented: BJP spokesperson

The BJPs national spokesperson for economic affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal on Monday claimed that West Bengal had registered the maximum number of political murders in the country in 2019 and the level of violence in the state was unpreceden...

Amarinder trashes Kejriwal's allegation of Cong govt failing to fulfil poll promises in Punjab

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday trashed his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwals allegation that the Congress government in Punjab had failed to fulfil its poll promises.Kejriwal had on Sunday slammed the Amarinder Singh-led governme...

Stalls selling 'gulal', sweets made by Tihar inmates set up at Tis Hazari Court, Delhi Secretariat

The Delhi Prisons Department has set up a stall each at the Tis Hazari Court and Delhi Secretariat for selling gulal dry colours and sweets prepared by inmates of Tihar jail ahead of Holi, officials said on Monday. The stall at Tis Hazari c...

Bosnia reports record daily number of COVID-19 deaths

Bosnia reported a record daily number of deaths from COVID-19 on Monday as medical staff said the health system was in danger of being overwhelmed and demonstrators took to the streets to protest against the closure of bars and restaurants....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021