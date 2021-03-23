SKIPS MBA, a degree that prepares you for the cut-throat future

Left Menu

Year upon year, gaining an MBA is shown to be a great investment for professionals looking to excel in their career, and having one under your belt is consistently valued by top employers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:57 IST
SKIPS MBA. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/Digpu): Year upon year, gaining an MBA is shown to be a great investment for professionals looking to excel in their career, and having one under your belt is consistently valued by top employers. Even in the uncertain jobs market of 2020, 89 per cent of corporate recruiters remain keen to hire MBAs. That's because the MBA students of today will be the business leaders of tomorrow. The main purpose of an MBA has always been to train you to become an effective business leader, which will always be sought after.

However, the precise skills, frameworks, and abilities you need to be an effective business leader are constantly changing. This is something the management at the St. Kabir Institute of Professional Studies had anticipated when they designed the unique MBA and PGDM courses of the institutions. Here are three key skills imparted at SKIPS, that every professional will need in the future:

1. Digital literacy In the 2020 Corporate Recruiters Survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), employers put a high value on MBAs who understood technological disruption. In other words, MBAs need to be aware of the ways that tech may threaten, improve, or transform different industries. With digitalization now vital to survival across so many business sectors, technical skills can't be ignored if you want to make it to the executive level.

"You don't need to be an expert in tech," says Dr Nam Tran, academic director of the newly revamped MBA at Melbourne Business School. "But you need digital literacy. You need to have the foundational language to ask the right questions of the experts, and understand and evaluate the answers that they give you." Among the many other special skills, digital product management and data analytics are also imparted at SKIPS. In modern business, it's vital to have a grasp on how to get the most out of your company's data in order to manage and lead effectively.

2. Adaptability As the world becomes increasingly defined by uncertainty, Dr Nam stresses the importance of having a set of solid, adaptable frameworks to enable innovation and problem-solving processes. "No one knows with certainty what the jobs market will look like in five to 10 years," says Dr Nam. "You need methods to identify and solve problems that work for you, even as the details change."

Flexibility is key, but having these tools on hand allows leaders to navigate uncertainty with greater confidence and successes. The SKIPS MBA curriculum includes structured thinking frameworks to teach students how to identify and solve business problems. Structured thinking does not mean stomping out creativity; rather, it enables innovation in the most useful way. 3. Integration

Dr Nam has previously observed that the modular format of typical MBA programs limits students' ability to connect their cross-subject knowledge and develop a holistic view of a business. "Students would come to me with the problem I've assigned to them and ask if I want it analysed from an accounting perspective or a strategy perspective. In the real world, there is only the business perspective," says Nam. "You have to consider all the elements and decide what is best overall." "A business leader needs to know how all the key aspects of the company--accounting, marketing, strategy, human resources--fit together," Nam adds.

The SKIPS MBA begins with a Business Foundations module that instils in students a holistic view of the business. The third and the last round of GDPIs for admission into the prestigious SKIPS is scheduled for 6 April 2021. For more information on their programs and a leap towards a better future, log on to https://skips.in/admissions/

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

