Sanjay D. Ghodawat Earns "Leader of Hope" Recognition

PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 25-03-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 10:54 IST
KOLHAPUR, India, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eminent Media firm ''The Brand Story'' recently conferred Mr. Sanjay D. Ghodawat with an illustrious ''Leader of Hope'' award for his inspiring contribution in the field of philanthropy.

Mr. Sanjay D. Ghodawat, who heads India's fastest-growing business conglomerate, the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has not only earned immense success in entrepreneurial endeavors but has also made a special mark with his social services. His work in the field of trees plantation, women empowerment, clean Indian mission, environment, natural disaster relief work, education, healthcare, and more have benefited the lives of numerous people across India. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation, a charitable foundation of the Sanjay Ghodawat group, provided free meals, medical gears, sanitizers, and more to more than half-a-million needy people at the pan India level. Since his childhood, he has believed in the idea of strengthening society by giving back through charitable works. He is often quoted saying, ''The magnitude of one's success cannot be judged by how much one earns but by analyzing how many lives one has transformed through various charitable works.'' The Sanjay Ghodawat foundation over the years has undertaken a lot of initiatives like building schools for blinds, provided free education, setup bio-toilets in many villages, helped affected people during the 2019 Kolhapur floods, promoted blood donation and tree plantation drives and much more.

The Brand Story, which is a reputed Media and Event Services company, acknowledges the efforts of Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat in restoring the faith in humanity and awarded him this prestigious honor. Mr. Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, The Brand Story said, ''Pioneers like Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat are the reason why the people of our country get inspired in looking towards a promising future. His efforts to ensure collective development restore hope and make him an ideal entrepreneur and a perfect human being. The Brand Story is proud to honor Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat as the Leader of Hope.'' About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals ranging from salt to software. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, Software and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was incepted in 1993 and since then it has witnessed an impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman - Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. With a strong base of millions of customers across India, SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

