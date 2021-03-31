Left Menu

Five Tips For Beginners to Solve Sudoku Puzzles

Arcadia | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

If you recently started playing Sudoku then you may be confused because the game seems to be a complex mathematics game but is actually logic-based. The game is a lot easier than you think it is but that is when you know what to do and how to solve the puzzle.

If you want to start as a beginner then you need to know about certain tips that will help you solve Sudoku. Here are 5 Tips For Beginners to Solve Sudoku Puzzles:

Start the game off with an easy play:

When you start playing Sudoku then always look for the grid which has the easiest play opportunity available. This is usually the most crowded grid where it is almost full of numbers except for 1 or 2 digits.

Look for the grid which is the most crowded and has 1 or 2 digits missing. In such grids, you will only have to figure out where to place the remaining two digits and in this way, you can get a good start to the game.

Look for the missing numbers:

Sudoku is a logic-based game in which you have to place the numbers in such a way that they don't repeat in a row or square. People who are into Mahjong often prefer Sudoku over other games. When trying to solve Sudoku puzzles then always look for missing numbers in rows and squares. It is a logic-based elimination process where you have to rule out the numbers that are already present.

Once you eliminate the numbers that are present in a row or square, it will become easier for you to place the missing numbers in their correct positions.

Never Guess

Sudoku is not a guessing game and if you're doing guesswork then you're doing everything wrong because Sudoku is a logical game based on pure logic and not guesswork and if you are guessing that this number should be placed here and this here then you're playing the game the wrong way.

If you are not sure about a number then instead of guessing that this number would belong here, just leave it because if you're solving the puzzle based on guesswork then you wouldn't be able to complete it.

Keep Moving across the grid

If you ever feel stuck on any part of the grid then don't concentrate too hard on one part of the puzzle instead keep moving across the grid and wander around. If one part of the puzzle grid seems difficult then move around to a different part of the grid. In this way, you will not only be able to solve the other parts of the puzzle but also be able to solve the difficult part later on.

Re-evaluate after every move

Every time you place a new number on the grid, re-evaluate the grid and see what changed after placing this number. When you will re-evaluate the grid after every move then you will be able to solve the Sudoku puzzle much more easily. Every time you place a new number, look around in nearby rows and squares. You will be able to solve the puzzle much more easily and faster.

