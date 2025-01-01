A Diplomatic Tribute: Honoring Khaleda Zia in Dhaka
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar represented India at former Bangladeshi PM Khaleda Zia’s funeral, conveying condolences from Prime Minister Modi. With potential leadership transitions in Bangladesh, discussions were held with BNP leader Tarique Rahman to reinforce India-Bangladesh relations amidst strained ties due to political developments.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a solemn tribute, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the funeral of Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's former prime minister, on behalf of the Indian government. He delivered a personal condolence letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman, the acting BNP chairman and Zia's son.
Jaishankar highlighted the enduring legacy of Zia and expressed hope that her vision would continue to strengthen the bond between India and Bangladesh. His brief encounter with Rahman also served to discuss the future of bilateral ties with the approach of Bangladesh's pivotal elections.
The visit comes amid tense relations following the interim government's rise to power in Bangladesh. Jaishankar also met briefly with other regional dignitaries and reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting democratic transitions and defending minorities in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nation Bids Tearful Farewell to Khaleda Zia, BNP Leader and Former Prime Minister
PM Narendra Modi calls for mission-mode reforms to build global capability and attain global integration.
Deeply saddened to learn about passing away of former PM of Bangladesh & BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka: PM Narendra Modi.
Tarique Rahman: BNP's Hopeful Return to Dhaka Politics
Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva had given call of 'Ek Bharat', which PM Narendra Modi is now following: Amit Shah in Assam.