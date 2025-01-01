A Diplomatic Tribute: Honoring Khaleda Zia in Dhaka

In a solemn tribute, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the funeral of Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's former prime minister, on behalf of the Indian government. He delivered a personal condolence letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman, the acting BNP chairman and Zia's son.

Jaishankar highlighted the enduring legacy of Zia and expressed hope that her vision would continue to strengthen the bond between India and Bangladesh. His brief encounter with Rahman also served to discuss the future of bilateral ties with the approach of Bangladesh's pivotal elections.

The visit comes amid tense relations following the interim government's rise to power in Bangladesh. Jaishankar also met briefly with other regional dignitaries and reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting democratic transitions and defending minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)