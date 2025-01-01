Gym Trainer Arrested for Harassment in Dehradun
A gym trainer in Dehradun was arrested for sending obscene messages to a female student. The complaint led to the arrest of 31-year-old Nadeem Ansari, who also allegedly misbehaved when confronted by the student's brothers. The incident took place at a gym in Clement Town.
A gym trainer in Dehradun has been apprehended following allegations of harassment. According to police statements on Wednesday, the trainer, identified as Nadeem Ansari, was involved in sending obscene messages to a female gym member.
The arrest resulted from a complaint filed by the woman, who had been attending the gym at Clement Town for over a week. She reported receiving inappropriate messages from the trainer on her mobile device.
When the student confronted him alongside her brothers, Ansari reportedly misbehaved with them. Prompt police action led to his arrest and the registration of a case against him.
