Left Menu

Gym Trainer Arrested for Harassment in Dehradun

A gym trainer in Dehradun was arrested for sending obscene messages to a female student. The complaint led to the arrest of 31-year-old Nadeem Ansari, who also allegedly misbehaved when confronted by the student's brothers. The incident took place at a gym in Clement Town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-01-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 00:24 IST
Gym Trainer Arrested for Harassment in Dehradun
  • Country:
  • India

A gym trainer in Dehradun has been apprehended following allegations of harassment. According to police statements on Wednesday, the trainer, identified as Nadeem Ansari, was involved in sending obscene messages to a female gym member.

The arrest resulted from a complaint filed by the woman, who had been attending the gym at Clement Town for over a week. She reported receiving inappropriate messages from the trainer on her mobile device.

When the student confronted him alongside her brothers, Ansari reportedly misbehaved with them. Prompt police action led to his arrest and the registration of a case against him.

TRENDING

1
New Levies on Tobacco and Pan Masala: Government's Bold Move

New Levies on Tobacco and Pan Masala: Government's Bold Move

 India
2
Wall Street’s Roller-Coaster Year Ends on AI High Notes

Wall Street’s Roller-Coaster Year Ends on AI High Notes

 Global
3
European Allies Unite for Ukraine's Future

European Allies Unite for Ukraine's Future

 France
4
Naxalite Leader with Bounty Eliminated in Bihar Encounter

Naxalite Leader with Bounty Eliminated in Bihar Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025