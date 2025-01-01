Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV: Closing the 2025 Jubilee Year with a Vision for a Welcoming Rome

Pope Leo XIV concluded 2025 with a call for a welcoming Rome, thanking the city and volunteers for their efforts during the Holy Year. His New Year's Eve service closed a year marked by the Jubilee and a papal transition following Pope Francis' death and Leo's historic election.

Updated: 01-01-2026 00:27 IST
Pope Leo XIV concluded the year 2025 by urging Rome to remain a welcoming sanctuary for foreigners, the young, and the fragile elderly. Delivering a heartfelt prayer, he expressed hope for a hospitable city during a New Year's Eve vespers service at St. Peter's Basilica.

This year marked the end of the 2025 Holy Year, drawing millions of pilgrims from around the world. Leo, who succeeded Pope Francis after his passing in April, will officially close the Jubilee on January 6. In his address, he extended gratitude to the city's residents and volunteers for managing the massive influx of visitors.

Attendees included Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and other dignitaries. The Vatican reported 3.2 million participants in its events throughout the year, a figure bolstered after Pope Leo's election. The occasion was not only significant due to the Jubilee but also for the historical papal transition that saw the first American pope ascend to the papacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

