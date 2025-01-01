Left Menu

Shiv Sena Candidate Engages in Controversial AB Form Altercation

Uddhav Kamble, a Shiv Sena candidate, was booked for allegedly tearing and swallowing the AB forms of his rival, Machhindra Dhawale, in a heated argument over the Pune civic polls nominations. The incident occurred at Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar Ward Office, leading to a police case for obstruction of election procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-01-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 00:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A candidate from the Shiv Sena party has been booked for an unusual incident involving the alleged destruction of essential election documents during the nomination process for the Pune civic polls.

Uddhav Kamble, a contender in the election fray, reportedly tore and swallowed AB forms belonging to his rival, Machhindra Dhawale, at the Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar Ward Office. The forms are integral to declaring official party candidates for elections.

The altercation, which escalated into a legal case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, has sparked an investigation for obstructing a public servant during the course of election duties. Municipal elections in Pune and other cities are set for January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

