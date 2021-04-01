Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki reports sale of 1,67,014 units in March

The auto major had reported sales of 76,976 units in March 2020.Both dispatches and production were hit last year due to the Covid pandemic.Domestic sales in March 2020 had dropped about 48 per cent due to COVID related disruptions. The company had sold 11,904 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.Exports in March were at 11,597 units.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:10 IST
Maruti Suzuki reports sale of 1,67,014 units in March

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday reported total sales of 1,67,014 units in March.

The company had sold 83,792 units in March last year amid nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its domestic sales stood at 1,49,518 units last month. The auto major had reported sales of 76,976 units in March 2020.

Both dispatches and production were hit last year due to the Covid pandemic.

''Domestic sales in March 2020 had dropped about 48 per cent due to COVID related disruptions. It will be seen that domestic sales in March 2021 have only recovered to March 2019 levels,'' MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, stood at 24,653 units last month. The company had sold 15,988 units in March 2020.

Similarly, sales of compact segment vehicles, including models Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, stood at 82,201 units last month. The company had reported dispatches of 40,519 cars in March last year.

Sales of the mid-sized sedan Ciaz stood at 1,628 units last month. The model wholesales had stood at 1,863 units in March 2020.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, stood at 26,174 units last month. The company had sold 11,904 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in March were at 11,597 units. It stood at 4,712 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.

For the fiscal year 2020-21, the auto major reported total sales of 14,57,861 units, down 6.7 per cent from 15,63,297 units in 2019-20.

The domestic sales in the 2019-20 financial year had fallen by 18 per cent due to reasons that are well known, and in the 2020-21 fiscal the disapatches have been impacted due to COVID related factors, MSI noted.

The company said its total domestic sales dropped to 13,23,396 units in 2020-21, from 14,36,124 in 2019-20. In 2018-19, the company had sold 17,53,700 units in the domestic market as compared with 16,53,500 units in 2017-18. In 2016-17, the auto major had dispatched 14,44,541 units in the domestic market as against 13,05,351 units in 2015-16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Osaka governor wants to cancel Olympic torch legs in area

The governor of Osaka prefecture said on Thursday that he wants to cancel the torch relay legs going through Osaka later this month, less than four months before the the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said the pre...

Back at his old franchise, Delhi Capitals pacer Umesh Yadav ready for IPL

Out of mandatory seven-day quarantine, India and Delhi Capitals fast bowler Umesh Yadav is ready to hit the deck as he returns to be with the familiar faces at his old franchise in the Indian Premier League, beginning on April 9.The 33-year...

Commodity market participants seek FM's intervention as volumes shrink in Feb-Mar

The Commodity Participants Association of India CPAI on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought her immediate intervention and policy support following a sharp decline in the volumes of exchange-traded commodities.During...

INSIGHT-Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germanys 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.After winning interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021