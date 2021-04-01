Jaro Education Announces Its Strategic Collaboration With IIM Kozhikode

MUMBAI, India, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the era of digital advancement, the demand for higher education is making a quantum leap. A country with a million+ of digital users, India will create more value by emerging digital ecosystems driving an opportunity to transform education across systems.

Here, Jaro Education and IIM Kozhikode bring together a dynamic opportunity for aspirants to upskill their learning levels.

Advertisement

Reimagine the Future of Learning As part of the strategic collaboration, Jaro Education and IIMK intend to explore multiple opportunities in the education space; where they enlighten the value for the growing business in the digital era.

Equip with the right opportunity out of this strategic tie-up. The aim is to help the communities of CXO, CEO, CFO to upscale their leadership skills in the current era.

Teaching methods are an invigorating-mix of case studies and project-based discussions which develops a strategic mindset to lead disruption and change.

CEO's Message Ms. Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education said, ''Senior management executives require constant reskilling to keep up with the larger ecosystem and technology changes. The digital transformation has changed the entire business ecosystem; a new mantra for the industry i.e., Pivot or Perish. In a nutshell, upskilling is the need of the hour in order to adapt to the transformation.'' About Jaro Education: Jaro Education has always been aggressive about creating skilled professionals for the ever-booming Digital Industry. Recently, the EdTech company announced NEW programmes in association with some of the top-most institutions of India viz. Accelerated General Management Programme- IIM Ahmedabad, Corporate Finance & Analytics- KPMG India, Manufacturing Management & Analytics- IIM Trichy.

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433624/Jaro_Education_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)