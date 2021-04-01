Left Menu

Jaro Education Announces Its Strategic Collaboration With IIM Kozhikode

A country with a million of digital users, India will create more value by emerging digital ecosystems driving an opportunity to transform education across systems.Here, Jaro Education and IIM Kozhikode bring together a dynamic opportunity for aspirants to upskill their learning levels.Reimagine the Future of Learning As part of the strategic collaboration, Jaro Education and IIMK intend to explore multiple opportunities in the education space where they enlighten the value for the growing business in the digital era.Equip with the right opportunity out of this strategic tie-up.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:56 IST
Jaro Education Announces Its Strategic Collaboration With IIM Kozhikode

MUMBAI, India, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the era of digital advancement, the demand for higher education is making a quantum leap. A country with a million+ of digital users, India will create more value by emerging digital ecosystems driving an opportunity to transform education across systems.

Here, Jaro Education and IIM Kozhikode bring together a dynamic opportunity for aspirants to upskill their learning levels.

Reimagine the Future of Learning As part of the strategic collaboration, Jaro Education and IIMK intend to explore multiple opportunities in the education space; where they enlighten the value for the growing business in the digital era.

Equip with the right opportunity out of this strategic tie-up. The aim is to help the communities of CXO, CEO, CFO to upscale their leadership skills in the current era.

Teaching methods are an invigorating-mix of case studies and project-based discussions which develops a strategic mindset to lead disruption and change.

CEO's Message Ms. Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education said, ''Senior management executives require constant reskilling to keep up with the larger ecosystem and technology changes. The digital transformation has changed the entire business ecosystem; a new mantra for the industry i.e., Pivot or Perish. In a nutshell, upskilling is the need of the hour in order to adapt to the transformation.'' About Jaro Education: Jaro Education has always been aggressive about creating skilled professionals for the ever-booming Digital Industry. Recently, the EdTech company announced NEW programmes in association with some of the top-most institutions of India viz. Accelerated General Management Programme- IIM Ahmedabad, Corporate Finance & Analytics- KPMG India, Manufacturing Management & Analytics- IIM Trichy.

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433624/Jaro_Education_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday fell Rs 23 to Rs 5,777 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for April delivery...

Bangladesh bowls in rain-shortened Twenty20 vs New Zealand

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl Thursday in the third Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand, reduced to 10 overs a side by rain.The toss was finally made at almost 9 p.m., two hours after the scheduled start after a...

Govt proposes to establish alternate funding, increase assistance in new Rare Disease Policy Draft

The new Rare Disease Policy Draft Report of the government has proposed establishment of alternate funding through voluntary crowd funding and corporate funding, and increase in assistance for patients needing one time treatment from Rs 15 ...

European stocks inch towards record high as PMIs, chip rally support

European stocks kicked off the new quarter with gains on Thursday, as optimism around a new U.S. government spending plan and strong factory activity data out of the euro zone eclipsed concerns about another lockdown in France.The pan-Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021